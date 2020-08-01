Free android market data, history, ranking

Founded in 2011, grew out of a vision of collecting market data, popularity rankings on android apps, developers and history. We are the oldest service providing history data and list of applications on Google Play. Androidrank provides statistics, android application rankings and app rank reviews based on public data of Google Play. We present custom android application statistics, developer profiles and android app comparison overview. Our web navigation and services are constantly improving. We also provide custom android market data exports. Currently we are indexing over 200.000 applications. androidrank.org is the oldest service providing open android market data for free, since 2011.

Installs distribution

Number of installs distribution. Includes 297563 apps achieved at least 10,000 installs.
Number of installsNumber of applications
10,000,000,000 - 50,000,000,0001
5,000,000,000 - 10,000,000,00012
1,000,000,000 - 5,000,000,00048
500,000,000 - 1,000,000,00058
100,000,000 - 500,000,000467
50,000,000 - 100,000,000724
10,000,000 - 50,000,0005608
5,000,000 - 10,000,0006072
1,000,000 - 5,000,00030779
500,000 - 1,000,00024030
100,000 - 500,00092319
50,000 - 100,00053062
10,000 - 50,00084383

Ratings count distribution

Application ratings count distribution. Includes 314736 apps achieved at least 100 ratings.
Number of ratingsNumber of applications
100,000,000 - 1,000,000,0003
10,000,000 - 100,000,00050
1,000,000 - 10,000,000738
100,000 - 1,000,0006216
10,000 - 100,00029197
1,000 - 10,00091322
100 - 1,000187210

Summary rating distribution

Summary rating distribution for All applications. Includes ratings of 314733 apps achieved at least 100 ratings.

App average rating distribution

Applications average rating distribution for All applications. Includes 314733 apps achieved at least 100 ratings.

Interested in android market history and growth? Following we provide a report on application data indexed by androidrank.org. This reveals the market growth and history in terms of application numbers, installs, downloads and application ratings. The report was provided on applications with at least 1.000 installs. We work on a further data analysis and custom reports.

Android market growth

Application Installs History

Android market growth in number of installs. The following chart displays time report on the total number of application installs. Android Marke Growth - Application Installs and Downloads

Application Ratings History

Android market growth in number of ratings. The chart displays the total number of ratings for all active applications. Android Market Growth - Application Ratings

Active Applications History

Android market growth in number of applications. The following chart displays the number of active application over time. Android Market Growth - Active Applications

Most installed android apps

List of android apps with most installs. Below is the list of apps which achieved 5000.0 million installs on Google Play.

Title Category Installs Achieved on
Google Play services Google Play services Tools 10000.0 million 2020-08-01
YouTube YouTube Video Players 5000.0 million 2018-12-16
Maps - Navigate & Explore Maps - Navigate & Explore Travel & Local 5000.0 million 2019-03-21
Google Google Tools 5000.0 million 2019-03-22
Google Text-to-Speech Google Text-to-Speech Tools 5000.0 million 2019-06-17
Gmail Gmail Communication 5000.0 million 2019-06-18
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure Google Chrome: Fast & Secure Communication 5000.0 million 2019-07-03
Facebook Facebook Social 5000.0 million 2019-10-16
Google Play Music Google Play Music Music & Audio 5000.0 million 2019-11-01
Android Accessibility Suite Android Accessibility Suite Tools 5000.0 million 2019-12-15
Google Drive Google Drive Productivity 5000.0 million 2020-01-01
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Messenger Communication 5000.0 million 2020-02-01
Google TV (previously Play Movies & TV) Google TV (previously Play Movies & TV) Video Players 5000.0 million 2020-06-14

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Androidrank?
Androidrank is a free service that lets anyone to see historical data of android market.

Q: Where do the data come from?
The data displayed on androidrank.org portal come from data displayed on web of Google Play (formerly Anroid Market).

Q: How to get an app indexed on Androidrank?
Currently, we do not provide a way to add apps manually. The app is indexed as soon as it pass basic criteria of our process, which is to have at least 100 ratings on Google Play.